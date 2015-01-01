1847 - Samuel Colt rescued his faltering gun company when he won a contract to provide the U.S. government with 1,000 of his .44 caliber revolvers.
1896 - Utah was admitted as the 45th U.S. state.
1943 - The antiaircraft artillery proximity fuse was employed for the first time when the USS Helena (CL-50) employed it in the Pacific Theater against enemy aircraft. The Helena shot down a Japanese dive-bomber in the battle. The fuse was later adopted for field artillery use.
1993 - Fort Sill stood up the Training Command as part of a major reorganization. The reorganization made the Target Acquisition Department subordinate to the Fire Support and Combined Arms Department. The Communications and Electronics Department was eliminated because the Army consolidated signal corps MOS training to Fort Gordon. The Directorate of Training and Doctrine and the Directorate of Evaluation and Standardization merged into the Directorate of Training and Evaluation. This reorganization gave the Field Artillery School two teaching departments: Gunnery and Fire Support and Combined Arms Operations in Training Command.